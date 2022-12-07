Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Rock Matching Suits at the People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6 in coordinating black suits.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch opted for an Alexander McQueen suit with incredible tulle detailing across her shoulders, while her daughter wore an open-back suit jacket accessorized with long black opera gloves. Jenner paired her signature pixie cut with a serious smoky eye and shared her look in an Instagram post, shouting out makeup artist Ash K Holm, hairstylist Léa Journo and her fans. Kardashian wore her caramel-colored locks in a bombshell blowout, while her glam included a smoky eye and nude lips.

Their outfits weren’t the only winners of the night, either. Jenner, 67, took the stage to accept the award for Reality Show of 2022 for The Kardashians alone, with Kardashian, 38, following soon after, saying she was struggling to fix her hair before she went on stage.

“Thank you guys so so much to everyone who voted for me, for our family. I’m sure most of it was you,” Kardashian said cheekily during the pair’s acceptance speech, turning to her mother onstage. “My mom probably voted for all of us … thank you guys so much, I’m so honored and happy to be here, and just that we’re able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it.”

“Well, we definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family as I say all the time, but guess what you guys, it’s because of you, the fans, that we’re here tonight,” Jenner added.

Kardashian also took home the award for Reality TV Star for the fifth year in a row. (Sister Kim Kardashian was also nominated in that category.)

“You guys, we just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful, but my outfit broke … The whole zipper popped open so I am sewn into my outfit … my hair … it is a disaster, but that’s O.K., champagne problems. I am so [sic] happy that I won People’s Choice for the fifth year in a row and that Kardashians won as well,” Kardashian said in an Instagram Story.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kardashians are currently streaming on Hulu.

