Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 Press Tour Looks Have Been a Designer Lover’s Dream

Kim Kardashian has been taking over our fashion feeds the last few weeks with some seriously sensational styles, courtesy of the All’s Fair Season 2 press tour. ICYMI, in September, the reality TV star made headlines when she added iconic celebrity stylist Law Roach to her fashion team, and their first major outing has been more than promising; in fact, it’s been obsession-worthy.

With this in mind, we’re taking a look at a few of the luxurious looks the two powerhouses have given fans ahead of the Hulu show’s premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 4—from gorgeous archival pieces to fresh-off-the-runway fashions.

Kardashian and Roach’s dreamy All’s Fair Season 2 press tour style

If Carrie Bradshaw herself approved a designer piece, you already know it’s a serious style moment! To kick off the All’s Fair Season 2 press tour, Kardashian rocked a semi-sheer vintage Marc Bouwer gown with a timeless high neckline. InStyle noted that Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker had previously worn the unforgettable piece in 1997 for the Cartier Untamed photography book.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Kardashian and Roach took our breath away again with a twist on another timeless trend: animal print. At the 21st Rome Film Festival, the SKIMS co-founder wore another vintage ensemble, this time looking to Yves Saint Laurent’s 1986 Haute Couture Fall Collection. Complete with a dramatic, coordinating scarf, the cinched bodice gave Kardashian the ultimate hourglass silhouette. As if that weren't luxe enough, the look was accessorized with an updated pair of Christian Louboutins, per Women’s Wear Daily.

Two days later, on Monday, Oct. 26, Kardashian arrived at the Rome photo call in another pattern that will never go out of style: pretty polka dots! The fitted black-and-white Galia Lahav gown featured unexpected hip cutouts, so the unique style looked like a two-piece set—a bodysuit and low-rise skirt—combined into one cool, cohesive look. They opted not to accessorize, leaving her neckline bare so the Fall 2027 design could take center stage.

Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the reality TV star traveled to Mexico with the cast for the Mexico City premiere, where she wore a crisp all-white look from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection. With a daringly dipped neckline and terrifically textured skirt, the piece combined all the delightful details fashion lovers expect from the high-fashion designer.

Finally, in what was easily a top-five red carpet moment of 2026, Kardashian wore a stunning silver custom number from Ashi Studio to the New York City premiere on Monday, Nov. 2. As the designer revealed on Instagram, the gown required “over 500 hours of meticulous craftsmanship,” later adding that the piece “brings together the expertise of multiple artisans, from the intricate construction of the corset and the precise application of lace to the delicate arrangement of each individual cord and the meticulous craftsmanship involved in working with crocodile leather. ...”

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