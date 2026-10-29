Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS New Holiday Collection Is Holly, Jolly and Totally Chic: Shop Our Picks

‘Tis the season for chic, comfy fashion, and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing brand has you covered—whether you’re lounging around with friends or hoping for a smooch under the mistletoe!

ICYMI, the popular clothing line dropped its highly anticipated holiday collection on Thursday, Oct. 29. The luxe lineup is filled with holly-jolly must-haves, spotlighting an incredible variety of pieces that are equal parts cute and cozy. Alongside the launch, Kardashian also shared several snapshots from a fabulous photo shoot featuring pieces from the collection on social media, and we’re seriously obsessed with the sleek vintage vibes.

“Nobody does the holidays like SKIMS,” the brand penned on Instagram. “Our most anticipated drop of the year is almost ready to unwrap with festive prints, merry shades and more limited-edition styles you’ll only find this time of year.”

Editors’ picks: SKIMS 2026 Holiday Collection

If you’re ready to get jingle bell rockin’ in some stylish new SKIMS pieces, good news: we’ve already got your cart started! Below, we’ve listed just a handful of our favorite pieces from the new holiday collection—but first, a quick note: given the popularity of this drop, please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

Minute may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Accessories Advent Calendar | SKIMS

Starting strong with the ultimate Christmas pick, the Accessories Advent Calendar promises gifts all season long! According to SKIMS’ official website, the playful calendar features “twelve days of fun surprises,” including everything from “hair accessories to keychains and more.”

Henley and Legging Sleep Set | SKIMS

If you, like us, enjoy spending the holidays chilling at home in a comfy, coordinating set, SKIMS has you covered with several sweet selections. For warmth, we especially love the Henley and Legging Sleep Set, currently available in three holiday-ready colorways: Sugar Red Crystal Fairisle, Onyx Floral Deer Print and Buff.

Logo Banded Pant | SKIMS

There’s something effortlessly cool about plaid pants paired with a basic top, and the SKIMS Logo Banded Pant is the perfect example. Featuring an exposed waistband and a functional button fly, you’ll want to live in these all season long.

Plush Lined Long Robe | SKIMS

Finally, why not elevate your coordinating comfort even further with the Plush Lined Long Robe? This soft, midi-length piece merges function and fashion for a look almost too cute to be cozy.

To check out the full SKIMS 2026 holiday collection, click here.

More Lifestyle & Celeb