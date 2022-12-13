Kim Kardashian Looks Breathtaking in a Sheer White Bikini: See the Photos Here

Kim Kardashian. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is offering up life advice in her latest Instagram post while posing in a sheer white bikini, and we’re loving the pics from her beach family vacation.

The Kardashians star wears a see-through white bikini while striking several different poses in the photos. In two of them, she’s pictured in shallow water, lying back in the sand, while in another, the 42-year-old is seen kneeling in the shallow surf with her toned arms thrown back behind her head.

Kardashian looks fresh-faced and her long blonde hair cascades down her back in the pics, which feature a tropical background of sandy beach, umbrellas and bright blue sky.

“Life tip- do you,” Kardashian captioned her post.

Within three hours of sharing the Dec. 13 post with her 335 million Instagram followers, it had racked up more than one million likes.

Influencer Natalie Halcro said, “Stunning 🥰🔥,” while sister Khloe Kardashian’s bestie Malika Haqq simply commented, “💯.”

On Sunday, the SKIMS co-founder shared a photo with three of her four children enjoying a sunset at the beach. She captioned her post, “Fulfilled.”

Kardashian shares her four children—North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—with her ex-husband, Kanye West. While the two tied the knot in 2014, they finalized their divorce in March of this year.

When she landed the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, Kardashian chatted with the publication about balancing motherhood with her career.

“I had the best childhood ever, so it’s really fun to see now that that’s the daily routine in my house with all the hecticness and getting everyone ready for school and getting everyone in the car; it’s a really crazy hectic life that I somewhat feel very calm in,” she said.

