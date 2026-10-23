NikeSKIMS Drops New University-Inspired Collection: Shop Our Picks

Kim Kardashian’s clothing line just launched its latest NikeSKIMS collection, and it’s got us feeling some serious school spirit.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the brand dropped “The University Red Collection,” centering on a daring pop of red. Channeling those nostalgic autumn-on-campus vibes, several featured pieces were also crafted with a new fabric, NikeSKIMS Crunchy Nylon, described as “a textured, water-repellent layer in a refined system of separates.”

This lineup is the latest in SKIMS’ recent foray into fall-friendly pieces, as they also dropped six new colorways specially designed for autumn in August. Still, the newest offering merges SKIMS’ viral cuts and fabrics with Nike’s sleek style and cool aesthetic, making the collection a match made in athleisure heaven.

Editors’ picks: Shop NikeSKIMS University-inspired collection

Obsessed with the eye-popping new pieces, but not sure where to start shopping? No problem, fashion-forward friends! We've curated a list including a few of our personal favorites to fill your empty cart. But first, a quick note: given the popularity of this launch, please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

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Long Sleeve Polo Top | SKIMS

It doesn’t get more classic than a sleek, chic polo, and the Long Sleeve Polo Top is an unexpected twist on the go-to style. Described on the brand’s website as “preppy with an athletic edge,” the two-stripe design sets it apart from standard polo looks, while the embroidered branding adds an elevated flair.

Double Strap Scoop Tank | SKIMS

SKIMS tanks have become a must-have in every fashion lover’s wardrobe, as they’re the perfect layering piece. The Double Strap Scoop Tank takes the brand’s usual fare and adds even more support with its “sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT™ technology.”

Wide Leg Pant | SKIMS

Of course, you’ll need coordinating trousers to match your stylish athlete look, and the Wide Leg Pants are some of our faves. With a mid-rise cut and wide-leg silhouette, these cozy trousers are totally on-trend—but hurry, they’re selling out quickly!

Rift Satin | SKIMS

Finally, another item selling out fast is the unique Rift Satin shoes. The ultimate marriage of Nike designs with SKIMS style, the brand notes that the “minimal midsole moves effortlessly with you to bring each step closer to the ground” for a comfortable—and fashion-forward—running experience.

To check out the full new NikeSKIMS collection, click here.

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