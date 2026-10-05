Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Being Single for ‘Five Years’ Before Lewis Hamilton Romance

Kim Kardashian is getting real about relationships, and the importance of taking time for yourself.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, The Sunday Times Style unveiled the reality TV sensation and SKIMS brand cofounder as its latest cover star. Alongside a fashion-forward photo feature shot by photographer Daniel Sachon and styled by Ron Hartleben, Kardashian sat down with the magazine for an exclusive, in-depth interview. There, she opened up about everything from her “personal evolution” to how she handles criticism.

During the chat, Sunday Times journalist Gavanndra Hodge asked the star about her blossoming relationship with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, which led to a candid conversation about her love life in the spotlight.

For those out of the loop, Kardashian and Hamilton made their romance official earlier this year after the F1 driver posted a video of the pair on Instagram. According to Harper’s Bazaar, before her relationship with Hamilton, Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for nine months in 2022 after filing for divorce from rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) in 2021, following seven years of marriage.

Since making things official online with Hamilton in April, the couple has shared multiple snapshots of their time together on vacation and with family. Still, while Kardashian isn’t planning to make a public statement about the relationship yet, she explained why she took time to “completely heal” first.

“I was really single for five years, and that felt great,” the brand mogul told the outlet. “I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to.”

Taking those five years to focus on her own projects clearly paid off for the star. As The Sunday Times Style noted, during her singlehood, she focused on expanding her mega-popular SKIMS brand, which launched in 2019, and venturing into acting. Known for her time on reality TV, Kardashian tackled an entirely different challenge with FX’s All’s Fair, which drops its second season next month.

“I love stepping out of my comfort zone,” she added. “I want to grow, learn and expand. It keeps me motivated, keeps me inspired.”

To read Kardashian’s full interview with The Sunday Times Style, click here.

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