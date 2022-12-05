Look: Rihanna Heads Out in a Sheer Black Dress for Dinner with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has had a busy few months, but she always makes time for her boo. The Grammy Award-winning singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky hit the town on Dec. 3 for an upscale dinner date at Carbone in Miami.
The Fenty Beauty founder sported a sheer black maxi dress with opaque paneling over her chest. She accessorized with long gold body chains, a brown snakeskin mini purse and strappy black heels.
The “Work” singer opted for a full ’80s glam moment with bright blue eyeshadow, voluminous curls and a glossy brown lip.
The new parents spent the week attending Miami’s Art Basel, an annual fair showcasing 200 leading galleries and more than 4,000 artists.
A$AP Rocky went for for a more laid-back look with a Miu Miu blue and white striped shirt left unbuttoned over a plain white T-shirt. He kept the pattern consistent with gray and white striped jeans and accessorized with a Gucci beanie.
Rihanna was spotted earlier in the week in another stunning outfit. She wore a gorgeous sparkly disco ball-inspired pantsuit at a nightclub where the rapper was performing.
The Savage x Fenty founder, 34, and Rocky, also 34, welcomed their son in May and have kept details and photos of the baby private.
“Life starts over when you become a parent. It’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “You look at him and he’s yours but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul… I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”