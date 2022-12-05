Skip to main content
Look: Rihanna Heads Out in a Sheer Black Dress for Dinner with A$AP Rocky

The singer and the rapper welcomed a baby boy in May of this year.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has had a busy few months, but she always makes time for her boo. The Grammy Award-winning singer and boyfriend A$AP Rocky hit the town on Dec. 3 for an upscale dinner date at Carbone in Miami.

The Fenty Beauty founder sported a sheer black maxi dress with opaque paneling over her chest. She accessorized with long gold body chains, a brown snakeskin mini purse and strappy black heels. 

The “Work” singer opted for a full ’80s glam moment with bright blue eyeshadow, voluminous curls and a glossy brown lip.

Rihanna is seen leaving Carbone in Miami.

The new parents spent the week attending Miami’s Art Basel, an annual fair showcasing 200 leading galleries and more than 4,000 artists.

A$AP Rocky went for for a more laid-back look with a Miu Miu blue and white striped shirt left unbuttoned over a plain white T-shirt. He kept the pattern consistent with gray and white striped jeans and accessorized with a Gucci beanie.

Rihanna was spotted earlier in the week in another stunning outfit. She wore a gorgeous sparkly disco ball-inspired pantsuit at a nightclub where the rapper was performing.

Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Basel Edition at STORY Nightclub.

The Savage x Fenty founder, 34, and Rocky, also 34, welcomed their son in May and have kept details and photos of the baby private. 

“Life starts over when you become a parent. It’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “You look at him and he’s yours but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul… I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”

