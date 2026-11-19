On Wednesday, Nov. 18, L’Oréal Paris hosted its 21st annual Women of Worth Celebration. As the brand notes on its website, the event “has championed 210 female changemakers who uplift their communities through service” since its creation in 2005 and awards these talented individuals $25,000, as well as mentorship support, to continue their incredible impact.

Of course, this year’s event also had an absolutely stacked guest list of stylish stars ranging from reality TV favorites to supermodels and more, all ready to celebrate the impressive honorees. And as makeup lovers ourselves, we couldn’t help but notice that many of the breathtaking beauty looks styled by the attendees also embraced a few of this season’s most popular trends!

Soft, neutral eyes

Cara Delevingne | Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

A soft, sultry eyeshadow look never goes out of style, but this season, the classic beauty go-to has taken off on the red carpet. As many makeup looks shift to more natural aesthetics, the traditional “smoky eye” has followed suit, with stars gravitating toward warm cocoas and cool nudes for a subtle-but-sultry switch-up.

And if the L’Oréal Paris red carpet is any metric, the trend is totally supermodel-approved, as both Cara Delevingne and Nicole Williams English wore different takes on elegant eyeshadow. Delevingne rocked a beautiful brown look expertly coordinated with her Earth-toned gown, while Williams English styled a more delicate version, complete with fluttering, flirty eyelashes.

Nicole Williams English | Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

Daring statement blush

Trinity Tatum | Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

To say blush has been having a moment in 2026 would be the understatement of the year. Still, impactful pops of color have been all the rage on the red carpet recently as stars chase the coveted “winter flush” look with rich mauves and pretty pinks, and the Women of Worth Celebration doubled as a stunning showcase of the trend at its best.

For example, Love Island USA Season 8 star Trinity Tatum’s radiant red cheeks were a masterclass in application, with the reality TV star expertly blending the rich wine shade. And Ariana Greenblatt also sported a fabulous flush, with sweet baby-pink hues taking center stage for her glam.

Ariana Greenblatt | Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Glossy nude lips

Kamie Crawford | Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

Another undeniable trend we spotted on the 2026 Women of Worth Celebration red carpet was a beloved 1990s throwback: the nude glossy lip. Matte and satin finishes may have led makeup looks in years past, but glossy finishes have been making a comeback since the start of 2026, especially in “your-lips-but-better” brown and pink shades.

Kamie Crawford’s glistening gloss caught our eye at the event, matching the shimmering sparkle on her playful gown while contrasting with her otherwise matte makeup. And Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson rocked the ultimate mix of both shades with a masterfully done ombré lip look.

Jenna Johnson | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

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