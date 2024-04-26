Lori Harvey Is Bringing Chocolate Brown From Winter to Spring
Chocolate brown might typically be reserved for the fall and winter months, but fashion queen Lori Harvey knows that personal style knows no bounds—if she wants to bring the moody hue into spring, she absolutely will.
The SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed in Mexico for the 60th anniversary issue, showed off her fit figure and dynamic dressing sense in a recent Instagram post. The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of TV host Steve Harvey, donned a brown midi dress, featuring a unique asymmetrical slit front and cute metallic hardware detailing. She paired the short sleeve number with super cool beaded brown wedges and a cream-and-brown purse, both from luxury fashion label Ferragamo.
“It’s all about the Fiamma Bag ✨,” Harvey captioned a carousel that she shared with her 5 million followers. She noted that the star of the show was the accessory hung around her shoulder.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of Yevrah, a swimwear and resort wear brand, and SKN by LB, tagged her location as Paris. She posed on the streets and on some white stone steps with the Eiffel Tower visible far off in the distance.
Harvey opted for a super glowy and bronzed glam moment, including feathered brows, dramatic brown smoky eyeshadow, dark lashes and liner, and a glossy brown lip.
“LORIIIIII HARVEYYYYY🔥🔥,” Kyrah Jade commented.
“Wheew ma’am you are fine!” one fan exclaimed.
“Okay so wedges are back for real for real! Aight 🙂↕️📝📝,” another stated.