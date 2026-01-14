Lori Harvey, Molly Sims and Hailey Clauson Are All Making the Case for a Monochromatic Winter Wardrobe
All-black outfits for winter? These three models are here for it.
In less than 24 hours, Lori Harvey, Molly Sims and Hailey Clauson each posted fashionable looks in the onyx hue to Instagram, where they individually put a chic twist on the neutral shade. Therefore, if you have the color in your closet already, allow this trio to provide a monochromatic mood board for your next ‘fit.
Lori Harvey
Harvey celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday, Jan. 13, and coupled the celebration with a slew of stylish snaps. For her festive ensemble, the SKN by LH founder donned a reflective long-sleeve top that tied around her waist and featured a prominent collar. She paired the statement garment with skinny black bottoms and close-toed pointed pumps, and plenty of fellow celebs—like Jordyn Woods, Victoria Monet and Jasmine Tookes—flooded her comments with birthday wishes.
Molly Sims
Sims took her monochromatic look to the city streets as she went on a stroll in an all-black ensemble that showcased lots of leather. The longtime model-turned-beauty mogul paired a solid-colored top underneath an oversized leather jacket that hung from her shoulders. She added a high-waisted midi skirt in the same material, which flowed over a pair of knee-high boots. Sims accessorized with gold heart-shaped earrings and a bangle that displayed the same colored hardware.
Hailey Clauson
In contrast to Sims’s cold-weather ensemble, Clauson’s look screamed summer instead. The Margaux the Agency creative director and co-owner wore a cropped tank with a low-rise midi skirt and added a duo of statement pieces to elevate the solid-colored duo. For jewelry, the model repped a gold drop necklace, and she added a pair of burgundy sunglasses to finish off the look, which earned a trio of heart-eyed emojis from fellow model Penny Lane in the comment section.
But wait, there’s more...
Patten’s
If you’re on the hunt for any further inspiration, you don’t need to look very far. In fact, some notable names have taken the timeless trend on the red carpet earlier this month. Just yesterday, we covered Tell Me Lies star Grace Van Patten’s all-black look for the premiere of the Hulu show’s third season. And before she hit the Golden Globes, we took a look at Odessa A’zion’s monochromatic corpcore set on the carpet for THR and Spotify’s Nominee Night.
For more SI Lifestyle content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!