Millie Bobby Brown Radiates Cool Girl Energy in Sparkling Dress and Fall Staple Jacket
One of the best things about the holiday season is the fact that now sparkly dresses finally have a reason to be worn nearly every day.
There’s nothing that says “festive” than wearing a shimmering mini dress that shines with every step, and fortunately for the fashionistas out there, Millie Bobby Brown has something pretty cute and stylish in her catalogue.
Brown took to her Instagram to show off her latest fashion-forward ensemble. The center of attention was none other than her sparkly silver mini dress with fringes decorating the upper half of the piece. She paired her dress with an edgy black leather cropped bomber jacket, a classic way to ensure this ensemble radiates the cool girl energy Brown possesses. Her black-tinted sunglasses were a stellar addition, too.
This look is perfect for a night out with friends, full of club-hopping and late-night fast food visits, or an office party where you want your co-workers to obsess over your look. Thankfully, it’s easy as pie to re-create the Stranger Things actress’s eye-catching look.
Channel your inner Brown with three cool pieces
Brown put together a trifecta of items that work exceptionally well together to bring forth something stunning and fabulous. As per her Instagram post, Nordstrom is the place to visit to begin your shopping haul as soon as possible. Allow us to show you the way with our favorite recommendations.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Silver sparkly mini dress
Anyone who says you can be too flashy may be telling you a silly little fib because with a dress like this, over-the-top flashiness is the goal. This Sequin Minidress ($44) absolutely belongs in your possession, so that you can have all the spotlight on you like the main character you are.
Black leather cropped bomber
If you also belong to the cool girl club like Brown, then having a black leather jacket is a must-have. Of course, with so many to choose from, it can be hard to know which one will do the trick, which is why we recommend the Faux Leather Cropped Bomber ($275) from LAMARQUE for your next staple item.
Round black-tinted sunglasses
The sun may be setting a little earlier than before, but that doesn’t mean that sunglasses have to be tucked away until the summer. Brown proves just why letting these accessories collect dust doesn’t have to be the case. You can do the same with Saint Laurent’s 55mm Round Sunglasses ($495).