Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Cute White Bikini in a Photo With Her Boyfriend

The two appear to be enjoying an extended vacation while soaking up some sun.

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying some much deserved R&R. The Stranger Things actress shared a snap to Instagram of herself and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi posing for the camera in an embrace on a sandy beach.

The Florence by Mills founder is pictured wearing a white bikini, while Bongiovi sports black swim trunks and hugs her from behind. Brown captioned her post, “sunny one so true, i love you” in an ode to the Marvin Gaye song, “Sunny.”

“Too cute 🥰 love you together,” said actress Larsen Thompson, while Instagram’s official account commented, “shining so sincere 🌞.”

Bongiovi, 20, shared a similar photo on his own Instagram account, captioning his post, “What’s the one thing you’d take to a desert island ?,” while Brown replied, “u boo.”

Brown, 18, has recently been sharing several snaps from the couple’s tropical vacation on Instagram, including one of her in a striped bikini and cut-off denim shorts as well as a video of the two soaking up some sun.

Brown and Bongiovi—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—made their relationship Instagram official last November, when the Enola Holmes actress shared a sweet snap of the two on the London Eye ferris wheel. Ever since, they’ve shared their relationship on social media, from vacations to film premieres to date nights.

And in a surprisingly relatable move, the two met just like many couples do nowadays: online.

“We met on Instagram, the old Instagram.” the star recently revealed to Wired. “We were friends for a bit and then, what can I say?”

