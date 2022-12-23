Mindy Kaling Shows Off Remarkable Transformation in a Gorgeous Mini Dress

The star shared that she’s ready to take more fashion risks.

Mindy Kaling. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Mindy Kaling is a fashionista. When she’s not writing, directing or producing, the mom of two frequently shows off her latest looks on Instagram, and we’re obsessed with her latest outfit.

On Dec. 18, the 43-year-old showed off a white Magda Butrym mini dress with cut-outs and floral detailing on the chest. Kaling paired her chic outfit, styled by Molly Dickson, with sheer black tights and black platform heels, and in several photos, rocked a white blazer over top.

Hairstylist Becca Mader styled Kaling’s dark brown locks in a sleek blowout, while makeup artist Alyssa Marie opted for fresh and dewy skin and a plum brown lip.

The Sex Lives of College Girls creator shared her style on Instagram with her 6.4 million followers.

“I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it. Last night @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year! 🥂,” she captioned her post.

Friends and followers left comments to hype Kaling up.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington both left several fire emojis in the comments section, while Busy Philipps said, “Honestly love winter white. This looks amazing 🙌,” and Ariana DeBose commented, "It’s giving stunnah.”

In another one of our fave looks from the star lately, Kaling rocked a Barbiecore-inspired outfit, wearing hot pink head-to-toe earlier this month—see the photos here.

