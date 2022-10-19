Model Brooks Nader Shares the Inspiration Behind Her New Clothing Line

Brooks Nader looks stunning at The MOTF Brooks Nader Launch Party held at The Edition in West Hollywood as she launches her collaboration collection with MOTF. Babak Rachpoot/Getty Images

Brooks Nader’s sexy-meets-sophisticated fashion sense is one of the reasons she’s developed such a strong following. And now it’s easier than ever to dress like the SI Swimsuit model now that she’s just launched her own clothing collection, MOTF x Brooks Nader.

On October 10, Nader debuted her line at The West Hollywood EDITION, revealing some of the 50-plus pieces available. All the pieces were designed to be chic, wearable and comfortable silhouettes that can be worn all day (and transition into the night). In addition, there are suits, dresses, sweaters, accessories and much more.

“The Hamptons/Nantucket vibe inspired my collection but with a modern twist,” says Nader, who donned the Two Tone Buckle Belted Romper from her line at the launch event. “I spent a lot of time there the last few summers and struggled to find sophisticated yet sexy and chic attire. So that’s what we embodied when creating this collection.”

She adds, “I also wanted to design something that could easily be taken from day to night. So most of my pieces are perfect transitional pieces; wear a flat during the day, throw on a heel and a handbag, and you’re ready for a night out.”

Although Nader is now a bonafide designer, she admitted it took time to figure out her style.

“I think my style has evolved over the years. I used to be all about sexiness,” she says. “And in a way, I still am, but now I’m a little more fashion-forward and into more sophisticated/chic clothing. But, of course, not every piece has to be sexy in your wardrobe, and I think my collection is the perfect harmony between sexy and sophisticated.”

And though it just launched, the model is already getting many positive responses.

“This collection has gotten a lot of great feedback from my audience and friends,” Nader shares. “The clothing is super well-made and definitely has a ’90s supermodel vibe, which is always my inspiration! I wore one of the dresses in NYC, and someone asked if I got it in Paris at Fashion Week, so that was a great sign!”