Naomi Osaka Brings Her Tennis Whites-Inspired Style to the Streets of Japan
Naomi Osaka has spent years proving that she has immense talent on the tennis court. Her athletic skill, we can say with certainty, is what she’s known for. But, simultaneously, she has spent years proving that she has incredible skill off the court, too, particularly where fashion is concerned.
The Japanese professional knows it, too. Her Instagram is dedicated to her tennis career and her closet, two of her biggest and brightest passions. If she’s not posting footage from her matches, she’s usually sharing her latest outfit. And we have to admit, she has us impressed. Years of cultivating her closet have certainly paid off.
Her latest Instagram post is only the most recent example of her eye-catching sense of style. The 26-year-old is spending some time in her native Japan right now, and, of course, she had to bring her best fashion to bear on the streets of Tokyo.
Osaka’s street style was tennis whites-inspired. She paired a pleated, collared white dress with a white knit vest and a pair of white-and-black sneakers—always an integral part of her elevated looks.
But her time in Japan hasn’t simply been dedicated to putting her fashion sense on display. Osaka is there to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. On April 12, the athlete defeated Yulia Putintseva in straight sets, helping Japan to a lead over Kazakhstan in the team event. The athlete will play again on April 13, facing off against Anna Danilina in the fourth of five matches between the two countries.