Naomi Osaka Turns Court Fashion Into Street Style in Black Pleated Skirt and Bright Blue Slingback Heels
Naomi Osaka isn’t just a force on the courts. Over the years, at the same time that she has developed a striking professional tennis game, the 26-year-old has established herself as a fashionista and a connoisseur of street style.
Since tennis and fashion are passions for the young Japanese professional athlete, she often blends the two. Her sporty style is evident in her various Nike collections and her personal streetwear style alike. Take, for example, her recent tennis whites-inspired look and this A-line dress that she accessorized with a ball cap and sneakers.
More recently, the former world No. 1 is currently in the Netherlands, where she is set to take on Elise Mertens in the first round of the Libema Open tomorrow, June 11. Osaka arrived ahead of the competition, giving herself some time to settle, prepare for play and explore the city.
As always, when she stepped out for a recent day of exploring, she was dressed to impress. In a fusion of her on-court and street fashion, Osaka took on the popular mini pleated skirt style. She paired the black bottoms with a textured gray sweater, a mini Louis Vuitton handbag and vibrant blue-and-black slingback heels, making for the perfect pop of color.
Osaka’s blend of tennis garb and stylish streetwear proved that she is, as ever, a fashion inspiration to us all. She will exchange her heels for tennis shoes to take on Mertens tomorrow at 6 a.m. ET.