Nicole Kidman’s ‘Vogue Australia’ Cover Shoot Is Basically a Chic Designer Moodboard

From her triumphant return to the big screen this fall with the highly anticipated Practical Magic 2 to shining as the titular inspiration behind ADÉLA’s viral single, 2026 has definitely been the unofficial year of Nicole Kidman—and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

To paraphrase the aforementioned tune, Vogue Australia has clearly also been feeling “like Nicole” recently, considering the prolific actor is the magazine’s November digital cover star! Photographed by Lachlan Bailey and styled by editor-in-chief Christine Centenera, the fashionable front-page feature dropped online Friday, Oct. 23, with an in-depth interview and breathtaking photo shoot.

For the striking snapshots, Kidman was styled in a dreamy designer wardrobe entirely by Chanel, for which the star is a global brand ambassador.

She posed for three digital cover shots, one featuring a black-and-white image of Kidman sitting in crystal waters in a sparkling dress. For another, she wore a magnificently textured, eye-popping orange set featuring a cropped jacket and matching skirt. For the third, she posed carefree on the floor in a unique tasselled skirt and a classic striped polo by the beloved label.

Her hair and makeup—styled by Shay Ashual and Mark Carrasquillo, respectively—were equally enchanting. Embracing an overall autumnal vibe, Kidman’s long blonde tresses were dampened for multiple looks, giving the entire shoot an effortlessly chic energy. Her makeup was also the definition of fall-friendly, filled with rosy golden tones that mimicked the stunning shades of newly fallen leaves.

As part of the interview, Kidman also answered questions from fellow industry titans and former collaborators, including Margot Robbie, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldaña and more. Given the stars’ familiarity with Kidman, these inquiries ranged from playful curiosities to more revealing truths, making the cover story a must-read for longtime fans.

One such question came from director Baz Luhrmann, with whom Kidman worked on Moulin Rouge! and Australia. The filmmaker asked the star to name something that was “an obstacle” in her youth, but that she now considers a strength. In response, Kidman revealed that her height initially concerned some industry professionals, given her 5’11 frame—still, that mindset didn’t last long.

“My height was an obstacle. I was the tallest in the class, taller than all the boys. ... And then, suddenly, when you are cast first in something, you’re not too tall; everyone has to adjust around you,” she told the outlet in part, adding, “That was kind of amazing when that happened. My whole life, it was just, ‘You’re going to be too tall.’ But it gave me my fire.”

To read Kidman’s full interview with Vogue Australia, click here!

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