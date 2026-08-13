Nicole Kidman is British Vogue’s next cover star, and her edgy, editorial photo shoot had us doing a serious double take.

The prolific actor, best known for her roles in hit films like Eyes Wide Shut, Practical Magic and Moulin Rouge!, was unveiled as the magazine’s cover star for its September 2026 issue on Thursday, Aug. 13. There, she was photographed in an array of unexpected ensembles and edgy, editorial makeup looks, making the 59-year-old star almost unrecognizable.

For her cover shot, Kidman stood in a doorway wearing a laid back look comprising wide-legged, dark-washed denim jeans and an oversized color-blocked sweatshirt in eye-popping red and blue hues, both by Stella McCartney. Leaning against the frame with a tan Hermès bag over her shoulder, the star stared down the barrel of the camera lens, allowing her impactful makeup to steal the show. Comprising matte skin, a dark, smoky eye and nearly invisible bleached eyebrows, Kidman absolutely embraced the unexpected aesthetic.

As noted by the magazine, the actor was photographed by Venetia Scott and styled by Poppy Kain for the feature, which merged sleek designer pieces with an approachable, effortlessly cool overall vibe. Other photos saw the star posing by a glossy, chocolate-brown car in a red silk dress with a gray fur coat layered over the top, both by Dolce & Gabbana. She was also styled in a pretty pastel peach number with a feathered neckline by Alberta Ferretti for a few snapshots, looking incredibly chic as she traversed a muted green staircase.

“GORGEOUS,” fellow actor Kerry Washington penned in the comment section under British Vogue’s Instagram post about the cover story—and she wasn’t the only A-lister praising the photos! Marishka Hargatay also added, “❤️👏🔥 ❤️” and Tracee Ellis Ross concurred, stating that the shots were “Epic.”

For her cover story interview, Kidman chatted with the outlet about her forthcoming projects, including the highly anticipated sequel to the aforementioned 1998 hit Practical Magic, which she’s set to star in alongside Sandra Bullock. The film is slated to hit theaters in September, and the first full-length trailer has already amassed over 20 million views since it premiered on YouTube in late June.

As far as what inspired the stars to return for the sequel—which sees the witchy Owens sisters continue their story nearly 30 years later—Kidman directly credited one particular group. “It was the fans,” she told British Vogue. “It was an actual demand from people. They were like, ‘Do we get this? Can we please?’” To see more photos from British Vogue’s shoot and to read Kidman’s full cover story interview, click here!

More Lifestyle & Celeb