Nneka Ogwumike Brings Bright Florals Into Summer With Hot Pink Textured Pants Ahead of Game Time
We’ve heard it proclaimed for years: spring means floral patterns and pastel hues. There’s something about the warming weather that demands fashion trends follow in its footsteps. But, according to WNBA veteran Nneka Ogwumike, florals don’t need to be reserved for spring fashion alone.
The Seattle Storm forward has always been known for her sense of fashion. During her last few seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks (before she transferred to the Storm this past off-season), she and her sister, Chiney, made a habit of showing up to the Crypto.com Arena in complementary high fashion outfits. They proved time and time again that they have what it takes when it comes to pre-game looks.
Now, Nneka is doing the same in Seattle. Ahead of the Storm’s home court matchup against the Sparks earlier this month, the athlete arrived to Climate Pledge Arena in an outfit that proved her impeccable fashion sense—and simultaneously made the case for summer florals.
She wore a bright pink pair of pants, woven with a textured floral design. To that, she added a cropped purple sweater, hot pink heels and a gold handbag. The pieces were eye-catching enough on their own, but when paired together, they made for an incredibly bright look.
It’s far from the first time that Ogwumike has wowed us with her pre-game fashion, and we’re certain it won’t be the last. There is a lot more basketball to be played this season, and undoubtedly, several more pre-game fashion moments to be appreciated.