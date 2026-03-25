Olandria Carthen Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her Adventure at the Louvre

Paris Fashion Week may be over, but Olandria Carthen isn’t finished taking fans behind the scenes of her luxurious trip to France—and it’s all via her Instagram account, so no passport required!

Back on Tuesday, March 3, a collection of stylish stars arrived in the city of lights for the Grand Dîner du Louvre, an event Vogue described as “a Paris Fashion Week-adjacent fundraiser that has, in just one year, firmly established itself as one of the most covetable invitations on the calendar.” Carthen was among those to receive the coveted invite, arriving at the iconic location in a headline-making couture gown by designers Khaled & Marwan.

Now, Carthen is sharing more videos taken during her time abroad in partnership with Visa, giving fans a peek at what the location is like at night when it’s not crowded with excited visitors.

Carthen takes followers to France

“Still thinking about this iconic night with @visa at @museelouvre in Paris! #VisaCreator,” the Love Island USA Season 7 standout wrote in the caption of the clip shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers earlier this week. From there, Carthen gave fans a full-circle look at her daring designer ensemble, complete with sheer paneling and gold-encrusted details.

The camera then followed her as she made her way around the museum, taking in several beloved pieces of artwork. From sculptures to paintings and everything in between, she quickly made the location her own personal runway. In fact, due to the haunting music and dramatic lighting throughout, the clips played more like a fashion-forward, moody music video (which now has us rooting for Carthen to make that her next project!).

Fans remain obsessed with Carthen’s style

While the look might’ve been a few weeks old at the time of her post, it’s safe to say we still haven’t gotten over the cool-girl couture moment—and neither have Carthen’s many fans and famous friends!

“Excellent ❤️❤️❤️,” WNBA legend Lisa Leslie wrote.

“i know leonardo da vinci is rolling in his grave WISHING he could’ve created a work of art as beautiful as you 🤧🫶🏽,” one fan proclaimed.

“I’ll never get over this!!! You’re so stunning! 😍🤩,” another penned. “And I’m still trying to figure out who snuck you outta the Louvre… 🤨”

What’s next for Carthen?

2026 is shaping up to potentially be Carthen’s biggest career year yet, which is certainly saying a lot considering how electric 2025 proved to be for the rising style star. Since January, the model has secured several new brand partnerships, including major names like McDonald’s and Microsoft.

In the beauty and fashion spaces, she’s remained a fan-favorite celebrity on red carpets, courtesy of her headline-making style and authentic energy. Most recently, she blew our minds with her dreamy white Pajtim Raci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she was easily one of the best dressed in attendance, in our humble opinion!

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