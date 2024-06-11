SI LifeStyle

Olivia Culpo Always Has This ‘Perfect’ Body Glow Product in Her Work Bag

The supermodel and former Miss Universe has nailed her on-set essentials.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo / Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo unknowingly shared a modeling life hack in her latest “what‘s in my bag” video.

The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the 2020 issue following a photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali, was filmed in the car after wrapping a long day on set. While the best part of the clip was without a doubt her dog, Oliver Sprinkles, whom she shares with fiancé Christian McCaffrey, we’re pretty excited about the contents of her massive tote bag, too.

In addition to all the necessities, including peanut butter pretzels, camera equipment, a laptop, Altoids, her wallet and toiletries, Culpo also shared that she never leaves the house for a modeling gig without one shimmery body lotion in particular.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion, $65 (ulta.com)

CT body shimmer lotion
ulta.com

Highlighter isn’t just for your cheekbones, as your body deserves some love and glow, too. This underrated Charlotte Tilbury product is called a “supermodel” body shimmer for a reason, as it’s the secret to getting the best luminous full-body shine that shows up on camera.

“I always bring this on set because if my legs are showing or my arms are showing, I just think this is the perfect, perfect glow,” the 32-year-old model gushed. So, don’t take our word for it—take Culpo’s.

“My very chaotic whats in my bag with a very chaotic driver 🫨,” she captioned the TikTok.

Published
Ananya Panchal

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a NYC-based Lifestyle & Trending News writer at SI Swimsuit. Before joining the Swim team, the Boston University Alum worked for culture & entertainment beats at Bustle, The San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When Ananya is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, she can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. 

Home/Fashion & Beauty