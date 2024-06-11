Olivia Culpo Always Has This ‘Perfect’ Body Glow Product in Her Work Bag
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo unknowingly shared a modeling life hack in her latest “what‘s in my bag” video.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the 2020 issue following a photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali, was filmed in the car after wrapping a long day on set. While the best part of the clip was without a doubt her dog, Oliver Sprinkles, whom she shares with fiancé Christian McCaffrey, we’re pretty excited about the contents of her massive tote bag, too.
In addition to all the necessities, including peanut butter pretzels, camera equipment, a laptop, Altoids, her wallet and toiletries, Culpo also shared that she never leaves the house for a modeling gig without one shimmery body lotion in particular.
Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion, $65 (ulta.com)
Highlighter isn’t just for your cheekbones, as your body deserves some love and glow, too. This underrated Charlotte Tilbury product is called a “supermodel” body shimmer for a reason, as it’s the secret to getting the best luminous full-body shine that shows up on camera.
“I always bring this on set because if my legs are showing or my arms are showing, I just think this is the perfect, perfect glow,” the 32-year-old model gushed. So, don’t take our word for it—take Culpo’s.
“My very chaotic whats in my bag with a very chaotic driver ,” she captioned the TikTok.