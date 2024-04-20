Olivia Culpo Declares Milky White Manicures Are in This Spring
When it comes to the fashion and beauty trends, we can always count on Olivia Culpo to give us a taste of what’s in and what’s not. The American model has a carefully curated style, and she has a tendency to be in tune with the best looks of the moment—clothing, shoes or otherwise.
Her fashion choices are never over the top. On the contrary, they’re usually relatively simple, but always perfectly curated and chic. It’s no surprise, then, that when the 31-year-old showed up at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., last weekend, she didn’t show up in a glitzy outfit typical of your typical musical festival attendee. She arrived in a simple white outfit, composed of a white tank and mini skirt, which she paired with black leather cowboy boots and a black handbag.
What caught our attention, though, was the complementary manicure that she sported for the weekend. Like her outfit, she sprung for white nails—but they weren’t your typical white polish and glossy topcoat. Culpo went for something a little more unique: a milky white manicure.
The look has been sweeping the internet for a little while now, endorsed by a handful of celebrities on social media and red carpets alike. But few have done it better than Culpo. While past examples that we have seen have taken more of a nude tone, the Rhode Island native went all in on white—the perfect addition to her bright white spring festival look.
There’s no wrong way to go about the milky spring manicure, but we are of the opinion that if you’re going to do it, you may as well follow her lead and go all in.