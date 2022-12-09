Olivia Culpo Looks Like a Goddess in Golden Valentino Set

The model and reality star shared her gorgeous look on Instagram.

Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram post has the SI Swimsuit model and reality TV star looking absolutely regal.

Culpo wears a golden brocade caftan dress from Valentino’s Holiday Collection, paired with the luxury designer’s matching wide leg, floor-skimming pants. In the series of photos, Culpo wears her brown locks slicked back into a chic bun and accessorizes with a pair of sunglasses and a small Valentino shoulder bag she wears as a clutch. In addition to the photos, the post includes a video of Culpo strutting across the street with festive holiday lights behind her.

The Culpo Sisters star captioned her post with three sparkle emojis.

“This look is iconic,” commented model and former Miss USA Nia Sanchez, while fashion designer Martha Luna said, “Goddess 🤩✨✨✨.” Other fans and followers also praised Culpo’s look, while one asked, “Why is the season over for Culpo sisters? I enjoyed the show.”

The season finale of The Culpo Sisters, which followed Culpo and her sisters, Sophia and Aurora, as they navigate life in Los Angeles together, aired on Monday, Dec. 5.

The model has been traveling lately and has been sharing her looks along the way, including a silver mesh dress from Dolce & Gabbana with serious shoulder pads and the designer’s red and black jersey jacket with side fasteners.

Culpo attended the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5. Check out our favorite looks from the event here.

