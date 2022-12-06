Our Favorite Looks From the British Fashion Awards

Ashley Graham, Naomi Campbell, Olivia Culpo and others attended the star-studded Dec. 5 event at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Olivia Culpo. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

This year’s British Fashion Awards, an annual night to celebrate global fashion and the intersection of culture, took place on Monday, Dec. 5.

The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council, was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and was hosted by Jodie Turner-Smith. The BFC focuses on honoring notable talent in the fashion industry and building the pipeline of future excellence.

A-list celebs, brand entrepreneurs, creatives, designers and artists alike showed up and slayed their red carpet arrival moments, which was arguably one of the most exciting parts of the night.

Here are some of our favorite show-stopping looks from the event.

Dixie D’Amelio in Valentino

The TikTok star channeled her inner bride and showed off her best smolder. She wore a white gown featuring an extreme plunge neckline and a built-in silver diamond-studded choker.

Ashley Graham in Jimmy Choo

Ashley Graham. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The mom of three served legs in a gorgeous blue gown with a high slit and matching sheer coat. Graham presented Bella Hadid with the Model of the Year award, while Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse were the other nominees.

Simone Ashley in 16Arlington

Simone Ashley. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Bridgerton star showed off her toned figure in a see-through, belly-button-revealing bedazzled purple gown, complete with finger loops and a hood.

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Florence Pugh. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Don’t Worry Darling star proved that the holiday season is in full swing with her festive ruby red velvet gown featuring a backless top and long train bottom.

Olivia Culpo in Burc Akyol

The SI Swimsuit model and star of a TLC reality show paired a tight black scoop neck tank with a puffy ruffled metallic skirt.

Naomi Campbell in Valentino

Naomi Campbell. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell joined Rihanna amongst the latest celebs to have a disco ball moment. The model wore a silver sequined cape gown featuring a single shoulder cutout.

Jourdan Dunn in Stephane Rolland

Jourdan Dunn. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The British model stole the show in a beautiful nude mesh top featuring unique black detailing and a dramatic trailing black maxi skirt. Her hair was slicked back into a bun and away from her face to allow the dress to speak for itself.

