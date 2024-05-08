Olivia Culpo Reveals the Unusual Beauty Treatments She’s Trying Pre-Wedding
Model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is gearing up for her wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. And, per a new interview with People, the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is experimenting with some unique beauty treatments leading up to the big day.
“One of the things that I did recently with Dr. Ellie is this, it’s called the salmon sperm facial,” Culpo told the outlet of the trendy polynucleotide injections that are meant to improve skin texture, among other benefits. “That was really interesting. Also, Dr. Diamond has this, I think it’s called the [Insta]Facial ... It’s PRP with exosomes, and that’s something that I had never tried before. That was really, really cool.”
The 31-year-old influencer also noted that she’s been practicing lymphatic drainage and getting massages more often leading up to her nuptials. While she and her NFL star beau, 27, have kept much of their wedding details under wraps, they’ve indicated that the big day will take place during the summer months.
“I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable, and everything that she wants, I also like, but it’s going really well,” McCaffrey said earlier this year of wedding planning with Culpo. “I’m so thankful that I have someone like her who’s not just supporting me the way she is but also handling all stuff like that and allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she’s still working on her career, as well.”
The power couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged last spring. Culpo celebrated her bachelorette party with her closest girlfriends, including fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, last fall in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.