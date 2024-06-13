Paige Lorenze Embraces Sweet, Sophisticated Aesthetic for a Day at the Polo Club
It’s a sophisticated summer—at least, according to Paige Lorenze.
The social media star has a certain knack for sleek outdoor activity. Between her former years as an alpine skier and her current obsession with horseback riding, the 26-year-old seemingly loves an aesthetically pleasing sport.
It’s no surprise, then, that this past weekend saw the Connecticut native back in her home state, sitting sidelines at a Greenwich Polo Club match. Though we’re sure she would’ve loved the chance to ride the horses, too, simply being a spectator meant that Lorenze had the chance to show off her elegant summer style.
The content creator has become known for her style on the sidelines of sporting events. As the girlfriend of professional tennis player Tommy Paul, she can frequently be found sitting in the stands at Grand Slams and smaller professional tournaments alike—and she can always be found sporting her best, most sophisticated style.
Lorenze’s recent trip to the polo club was no exception. For the summer afternoon event, she opted for a sweet mini dress from Reformation, which she paired with silver jewelry and trendy black sunglasses.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Reformation Kaylia Dress, $248 (reformation.com)
Featuring an oversized white collar and a delicate black velvet bow, this navy cap-sleeve mini dress is the perfect pick for a sophisticated summer.
As the warm weather kicks into high gear, we will certainly be looking to the content creator for seasonal style inspiration. After seeing her latest look, how can you blame us?