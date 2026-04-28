Paige Spiranac Brings Sporty Energy to Grass League Tournament in Plaid Athleisure Set

This past weekend, Paige Spiranac attended the Grass Clippings Open in Tempe, Ariz., in style. The golf instructor and content creator, who joined the Grass League’s front office last May, promoted the par-3 league’s event at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., across her social platforms and provided onsite commentary.

The tournament, which took place April 23 through 25, kicked off the league’s 2026 season and allowed Spiranac to step into the broadcasting booth. She provided commentary for The Golf Channel during the final round of the tournament on Saturday, April 25. The 33-year-old Colorado native certainly looked the part throughout, opting for her trademark casual atheisure, this time with a preppy edge.

Spiranac was spotted in a tank top and matching capri by DB Sport, the activewear offshoot of Paige Lorenze’s lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy. In her Instagram recap shared on Sunday, April 26, Spiranac donned the brand’s Square Neck Tank ($48) and WAG Capri ($55) both in a blue, white and black pattern deemed “Greenwich Plaid.”

“The @grassleague is special!” she wrote in her caption. “Can’t wait for the next event⛳️.”

Spiranac styled her blonde locks in voluminous waves for the occasion, while her glam featured fresh, dewy skin and a glossy pink lip. She accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a ring. In addition to showing off her sporty ensemble, Spiranac shared photos in the broadcast booth alongside Doug Smith and Todd Dobson.

Plenty of the former Division I golfer’s four million followers chimed into the comments section of her post, including the official Grass League account. “Much love to our partner in crime! 💚,” the brand wrote.

“Gorg!!!” Claire Rogers gushed.

“Prettiest girl,” Brandy Ledford added.

“Ok Paige with the DB Sport!!! 🔥,” someone else pointed out.

“Truly stunning💥💥,” another user wrote.

“Best of hair days,” one fan stated.

Spiranac’s role in the Grass League

When she landed her role with the front office of the Grass League last spring, Spiranac shared that her contributions would span multiple facets of the brand.

“I’ll be touching a bunch of different aspects of the business: brand development, digital marketing, brand engagement, seeking out new team owners, talent and sponsors,” Spiranac told Forbes. “It’s really exciting for me because those are passions I’ve had within my own business, so now to be able to use my expertise with Grass League is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Following this weekend’s event, the next Grass League tournament is the Summer Grind, which will take place at a TBD location Sept. 5 through 6.

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