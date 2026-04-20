Paige Spiranac’s Refreshing Makeup-Free Selfie Is Quickly Going Viral

We love a lazy Sunday, and as it turns out, so does Paige Spiranac! The content creator and golf instructor shared a fresh-faced, makeup-free selfie with her 1.1 million followers on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, and it has quickly gone viral.

The 33-year-old Colorado native posted a gorgeous pic as she lounged on the couch in a cozy gray hoodie over a red top with white piping. Spiranac, who styled her blonde locks in a high ponytail, braced one hand against her face as the other snapped the photo.

“Happy Sunday!” she captioned her post simply. Since it was shared yesterday, the pic has garnered 14,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.

In in “Ask Me Anything” Instagram Q&A session earlier today, Monday, April 20, Spiranac called out all of the sweet comments her followers left underneath yesterday’s selfie. After ending 2025 on a rough note, the support of her loyal fans has meant everything to her. When one fan simply asked, “How are YOU doing? 🥰,” Spiranac took the time to issue a “thank you” to all of her followers who have checked in with her recently.

“Just the positivity has really meant so much to me. Even yesterday, I posted just like a makeup-free selfie and the comments were so incredibly kind and it really put a big smile on my face and made my day,” Spiranac stated. “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for just checking in and being there.”

“All natural Paige 😍,” one fan commented of Spiranac’s fresh-faced pic. “so pretty and that smile is gorgeous.”

“That smile!” someone else concurred.

“Happy Sunday Paige,” another follower wished. “You add brightness to every day. 🤍.”

“Happy Sunday to you too Paige! You look very comfortable and happy,” one fan observed.

During her Instagram story Q&A, Spiranac also revealed that she nearly stepped away from content creation due to the hate and the “security issues that stemmed from it” late last year. After the incident “broke [her] as a human being,” Spiranac chose to step away from the internet to focus on her mental health for a bit.

“I worked really hard to get on the other side of it and to start posting and to be more active and there’s a lot of things that I’m working on that I can’t wait to share with you, but yeah, I just feel like the best thing for me was to just like be with friends and family and step away for a second,” she explained.

We’re so glad to see Spiranac back on our feeds, and wish her nothing but the best!

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