Pink Pearl Manicures Might Just Be the Look of Spring, According to Model Vita Sidorkina
Spring weather makes for a very obvious shift in clothing choice. Generally, people ditch their long pants and sweaters for shorts, tanks and maybe a light layer. Where manicures are concerned, though, the shift is more subtle. Those who opt for more neutral nail tones all year-round might make the slightest change when warm weather rolls around—so slight that it may not even be noticeable.
But for individuals who are into more bold manicures (those that have been sporting chocolate brown and burgundy nails for the past several months, for example), spring can mean a drastic shift in your color of choice. And we’re going to make the argument that it should make for a big difference.
With lighter-toned clothing should come brighter nail colors. It’s only logical. But if pale nails aren’t really your forte, we just discovered a spring manicure that may make you a convert. The style, which Russian model Vita Sidorkina calls pink “pearl powder” nails, is pretty much exactly how it sounds.
Start with a light pink base—think OPI’s Bubble Bath or something similarly neutral pink—then add a touch of shine with a white chrome powder (what Sidorkina calls “pearl powder”). It’s as simple as that.
The manicure is neutral enough to go with any spring outfit that you could throw together, but it has enough character to make it eye-catching. In other words, you really can’t go wrong with it.
Spring is certainly here, so the next time a manicure is in order, you know just what to ask for.