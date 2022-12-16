Lily Collins Stuns in Valentino at ‘Emily in Paris’ Premiere

The third season of the Netflix show begins streaming on Dec. 21.

Lily Collins. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Collins drew some fashion inspiration from her Emily in Paris character as she wore a glittery Valentino ensemble for the Netflix show’s premiere in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The long-sleeved designer mini dress hit the star mid-thigh and included glittery bow detailing across the chest and skirt. Collins, who shared her look on Instagram, paired the frock with sparkly platform heels and Cartier jewelry for some extra shimmer. Her classy look was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo gave Collins a classic winged eye, fresh-looking skin and a pink lip, while the star wore her dark hair in a chic up-do with wispy bangs, styled by hairstylist DJ Quintero.

Collins captioned her post, “All that glitters! Tonight celebrating the @emilyinparis premiere at the @paristheaternyc in New York...”

Stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski said, “Up do for the gods!,” while Quintero commented with a simple red heart.

Several fans and followers also compared Collins’s classic look to that of fashion icon Audrey Hepburn. “New breakfast at Tiffany,” said one fan, while another follower piped in with, “Audrey Hepburn twin ❤️.”

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old rocked a Wednesday Addams-inspired look for her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The third season of Emily in Paris premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

