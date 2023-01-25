Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning With Short Hair and Rosy Cheeks in Glam Instagram Pics

Priyanka Chopra. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra debuted a new look on Instagram on Jan. 23, and we can’t get enough of her super chic glam.

The Quantico actress shared a series of four photos that provided an up-close view at both her hair and makeup, and Chopra’s locks were much shorter than they’ve been in recent pics. Her hair, styled by Bridget Brager, was worn in a shoulder-skimming style that looks like a modern take on the Rachel haircut. Makeup artist Mary Phillips opted for perfectly arched brows, flirty lashes, a glossy lip and rosy pink cheeks on the star.

“When the glam is so fun you gotta go out. ❤️😍 #nofilterneeded @bulgari,” Chopra captioned her post.

Tons of Chopra’s 84.7 million followers chimed in to the comments section with unanimous feedback: the 40-year-old actress looked gorgeous.

“You’re perfect in every way,” wrote Phillips, while actress Yashika Aanand said, “It’s the fourth one for me 😍 those eyes😍.”

Others piped in to ask for specific details on Chopra’s makeup products.

“I need details on every makeup product used here! gorgeous 😍,” inquired one fan, while another added, “Ok... gorgeous as usual.. but I need to know the lipshade pleaseeee🥺.”

The Anomaly Haircare founder recently partnered with cosmetics brand Max Factor for a line of limited-edition products. Chopra’s Universal Colour Collection—which includes an eyeshadow palette, lipstick and nail polish—is meant to be flattering across a broad spectrum of skin tones.

“My aim was to celebrate the unique beauty of every individual and Max factor has been the ideal partner in bringing this collection to life,” she wrote in a Jan. 14 Instagram post of the collaboration.

