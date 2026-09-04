‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Episode 9 Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Do you hear wedding bells? This week on Project Runway, it’s all about bridal couture, as the remaining designers are tasked with creating two fabulous wedding-day looks. But before we get ahead of ourselves and say “I do” to the top ensemble, let’s be sure to catch you up on what you may have missed last week.

What happened last week on Project Runway?

In an epic Project Runway/Dancing With the Stars crossover event, last week’s challenge tasked the contestants with creating looks inspired by particular styles of dance, from salsa to samba. Plus, professional dancers from DWTS modeled each of the looks on the runway!

Since no one was sent home following the prior week’s challenge, last week’s episode threatened a double elimination. While Jude Mikulencak was named the winner of the challenge, Bryan Barrientos and Jeffrey Kelly Abess were sent packing. However, before the screen faded to black, mentor Christian Siriano revealed he was choosing to save one of the two contestants from elimination.

Read the full Project Runway Season 22 Episode 8 recap here.

Who was eliminated to start this week’s episode?

As Episode 9 opened up following last week’s cliffhanger, Siriano revealed that he chose to save Barrientos from elimination. While the fellow designers bid a fond farewell to Abess, Barrientos was left not feeling the love from his fellow castmates.

What was this week’s challenge?

As previously mentioned, this week’s challenge will see the remaining six contestants vie for the top prize by creating two ensembles fit for a modern-day bride created in their signature style. This week’s winning designer will have his or her design created and sold by David’s Bridal. With six contestants left and only three individuals making it to next week’s finale, the pressure is on!

Designers were given a $1,400 budget to work with in order to craft both a wedding gown and an after-party dress—all within two days. As the contestants got started, Siriano encouraged Barrientos to be bold in his designs, while he praised Naheim Muhammad and Anna Molinari and critiqued Mikulencak’s jumpsuit. Bi Pham, who opted to work with black fabric rather than traditional white, also drew criticism from Siriano for beginning to construct a veil before his gown. Meanwhile, Joseph McRae also opted to break away from tradition with lavender fabric and spoke about being inspired by both his mother and grandmother.

As the models headed into hair and makeup prior to showcasing the looks on the runway, designers put the final touches on their designs. Joining host and judge Heidi Klum on the judge’s panel this week are image architect Law Roach, Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia and special guests including actor Kiernan Shipka and luxury fashion designer Sergio Hudson.

While the judges praised both of Mikulencak’s and Molinari’s looks, Muhammad’s designs received mixed reviews. The judges were a bit perplexed by MacRae’s ensembles, as well, though Klum praised the unique color choice.

As a reminder, there is an ultimate prize package on the line that awaits the winner of Season 22 of Project Runway: $200,000 cash, a spread in Elle magazine, mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and professional representation to launch their brand.

Who won the challenge?

Prior to revealing the winner of this week’s challenge, Klum asked a messy question by asking each of the final six contestants who they think (besides themselves) deserves to make it to the finale. She then revealed that Molinari was the winner of this week’s bridal challenge.

Joining Molinari in next week’s season finale are Mikulencak and Pham. However, in ending the episode on a cliffhanger, Klum announced that the judges decided to send a fourth and final designer to the finale. Stay tuned!

When is the next episode of Project Runway?

The next episode of Project Runway is the Season 22 finale! It will air on Freeform on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

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