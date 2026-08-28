‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Episode 8 Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Move over, Marvel Cinematic Universe: this week, Project Runway has the best crossover!

On Thursday, Aug. 27, the latest episode of the hit show welcomed members from the cast of ABC’s beloved competition series Dancing With the Stars for an unforgettable collision of fashion and ballroom—and we’re here to update you on everything that went down.

What happened last week on Project Runway?

However—before we get started with this week—let us catch you up on where we left off in the last episode. Airing on Thursday, Aug. 20, the remaining designers joined forces as a team going toe-to-toe with a squad of returning competitors from Season 21 in an “unconventional materials challenge.” As an added twist, the winner of the challenge would be awarded $20,000, and if the Season 22 designers won against the Season 21 designers, no one would be eliminated.

The “House of Season 21” comprised previous competitors Ethan Mundt, Joan Madison, Yuchen Han, Jesus Estrada, Antonio Estrada and Belania Daley. At the start of the challenge, the designers had 10 minutes to grab items to use from a warehouse of old tech materials. During judging, many contestants were praised for their unique approaches, but plenty of drama still emerged as several competitors butted heads during the design and construction process.

Ultimately, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the fates of both teams left unknown until this week—though we know designer Bryan Barrientos still has immunity from a previous challenge win.

Read the full Project Runway Season 22 Episode 7 recap here.

What was this week’s challenge?

As noted above, this week merged two of our personal favorite TV competitions—Project Runway and Dancing With the Stars—into one episode.

Humorously titled “Designing with the Stars,” the challenge asked the remaining contestants to craft looks inspired by specific dance styles that would be modeled for the judging panel by pro dancers from the latest season of the show. Dancing With the Stars mainstay Julianne Hough was revealed as the guest mentor, guiding the designers through the dazzling (and at times, dizzying) world of ballroom beauty.

But before we could get to all the razzle dazzle, we had to get that cliffhanger elimination out of the way! This week’s episode picked up exactly where last week’s left off. Ultimately, House of Season 22 took the win, so no one was immediately eliminated. Meanwhile, Bi Pham was the favorite look of the night, taking home the $20,000 prize for the challenge.

To decide their selection order for this week’s challenge, the remaining designers competed in a playful dance competition, and their scores determined the order in which they picked their style. After all was said and done, their order, dance styles and pros were as follows:

Jeffrey Kelly Abess: salsa with Britt Stewart Naheim Muhammad: jazz with Brandon Armstrong Anna Molinari: samba with Jenna Johnson Bryan Barrientos: waltz with Emma Slater Bi Pham: pasodoble with Val Chmerkovskiy Joseph McRae: jive with Ezra Sosa Jude Mikulencak: quickstep with Alan Bersten

Host Heidi Klum also revealed that this week would be a double elimination, as no one went home the previous week. Needless to say, this added to the already high stakes of the challenge.

Who won the challenge this week?

When it came time for the runway, all the Dancing With the Stars pros strutted their stuff, selling not only the garments but the genres that inspired their designs. Anna and Jude had the judges’ favorite looks of the week, securing their spots in the top five. Ultimately, they picked Jude as their favorite look of the week.

Who was eliminated this week?

While he wasn’t in the top two, Bi was also safe, leaving Jeffrey, Naheim, Bryan and Joseph as the bottom four. After the judges shared their thoughts on each ensemble, the two designers sent home were Brian and Jeffrey; however, Christian surprised the eliminated designers by revealing that he had decided to “save” one of them—though the episode ended on another cliffhanger before his answer was disclosed.

When is the next episode of Project Runway?

The next episode of Project Runway airs on Freeform on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

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