Quenlin Blackwell Manifested Her First Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Feature
If Quenlin Blackwell’s younger self from her early days on Vine could see her now, she would be pleasantly surprised to know that she officially became a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway model.
And her journey from content creator to a model on one of the most popular fashion stages was absolutely incredible and inspiring.
All eyes were on Blackwell as she sizzled down the catwalk in her utterly fabulous PINK ensemble. The internet personality wowed in a hot pink and black bra with halter straps at the top and ruched fabric at the bottom. Her bottom half had just as much fierceness, also matching the hot pink and black theme. She wore a pair of black sporty heeled booties, which truly made everything come together to form a seriously fashion-forward concoction.
Her face card was unbelievable, with makeup girlies everywhere wanting to copy her soft glam look as soon as possible—and the hair? Perfect all the way to the last strand.
There’s no doubt Blackwell slayed her first time walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and the internet’s reaction certainly proves that:
“YES UGH !!!!” Grammy Award-winning musician Doechii wrote in the comment section underneath the post.
“So insane 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 so deserved,” SZA expressed.
“THAT GIRLLLLL😍😍😍,” Love Island fan-favorite Olandria commented.
“I'M IN LOVEEEEEEEE,” Pokimane typed in all caps, supporting her fellow content creator.
As seen by everyone’s reactions, Blackwell’s rise to global stardom is marvelous to witness, showing that, for this Texas native, becoming a sensation wasn’t a matter of if but when.
“I feel like my manifestations have taken off,” the 24-year-old shared in an interview with VS before the show. “I feel not real. This is like a childhood/tween dream of mine, seeing all these fairies come down from heaven, and like the head of the fairies was like, ‘You want to be one of them?’ I feel insane but like good insane.”
Blackwell also chatted more with E! News about why she believes in the power of manifestations, saying, “I think the power of manifestation is such a real thing. I think you are who you think you are. If you believe that you are that—and which I do—I believe that I am a model. I believe that I am a multi-hyphenate icon. I feel like I am breaking barriers, and I’ve become everything that I think I am because I believed it.”
With those renowned Victoria’s Secret wings on her back, Blackwell is soaring. Watch her go!