Sabrina Carpenter’s Luxe Coachella 2026 Wardrobe Is the Stuff Designer Dreams Are Made Of

It’s quite literally been days now, but we still haven’t stopped thinking about Sabrina Carpenter’s wild performance at Coachella 2026!

Taking over the Main Stage on opening night this past Friday, April 14, the recording artist gave fans at the popular California music festival everything they could want and more. From the high-scale production design to the cool choreography to the dazzling designer ensembles, Carpenter turned her star power up to 11 for the show.

And this week, ahead of her set at Weekend 2 on Friday, April 17, she’s taking fans behind the scenes to give fashion lovers a closer look at all of those aforementioned designer items, courtesy of Dior.

Who designed Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella outfits?

Dior stopped by Instagram on Monday, April 13, to share multiple snapshots of the singer-songwriter during what appeared to be the fitting stage. They also included a video clip of Carpenter trying on one of the custom designs, where she joked about her mic pack looking like a glamorous “growth,” adding, “It’s my least favorite part of every beautiful outfit I have to wear onstage.”

On Friday, Carpenter kicked off her concert with a rendition of her latest single, “House Tour,” off her Grammy Award-nominated album, Man’s Best Friend. After arriving onstage, she dropped the long coat she wore to reveal a sparkling red mini dress with black details, including a thin belt that sat low on her hips. The entire look screamed 1960s mod, sticking to her traditional throwback aesthetics.

She also wore a black lace bodysuit by the designer, which was paired with a coordinating robe featuring an Elizabethan-esque collar, adding plenty of drama to her Hollywood-themed—excuse us, we meant to say “Sabrinawood-themed”—set. The final look Dior shared was a crisp white two-piece, comprising a cropped halter top adorned with floral appliques and a glittering fringe skirt.

All in all, the wardrobe by Dior was playful, feminine and 100% Carpenter.

Fans are obsessed with Carpeneter’s Dior wardrobe

Naturally, fans of the star were jazzed to see these incredible pieces come to life, praising the Dior design team in the brand’s comment section for their impressive work.

“Of course it was Dior! So gorgeous 🤍,” one fan penned.

“DIOR + SABRINA = PERFECTION 😭,” another proclaimed.

“Of course she was 😍 two icons,” a user noted. “Dior always dresses my faves ❤️‍🔥.”

And if you missed Carpenter’s opening night performance, don’t worry! You’ll still be able to catch the live stream of her Weekend 2 set when she hits the Main Stage to headline again this weekend—after all, it's never too late to take the house tour!

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