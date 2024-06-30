Seattle Storm Not Messing Around With Head-Turning Pre-Game Outfits
The Seattle Storm are sitting at No. 4 in the WNBA standings. But they aren’t simply asserting dominance on the basketball court. As a whole, the Storm have been turning heads this season with their pre-game fashion.
It doesn’t really come as much of a surprise that their tunnel style is catching the attention of fans and media alike. After all, the team boasts the likes of veterans Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike and rookie Nika Mühl, who are all putting in the work each week to arrive to their matchups in style.
We’ve always known that the veterans could dress—they’ve had years to prove it. So, when we saw Ezi Magbegor’s look ahead of the Storm’s June 27 home court matchup against the Indiana Fever, we weren’t surprised to find it the picture of sleek street style. The athlete wore a pair of washed denim cargo pants, which she paired with a blue-and-white varsity jacket and white heeled boots.
She wasn’t the only player to catch our attention, though. Diggins-Smith did, of course. But so, too, did Mühl, the 2024 WNBA Draft pick. Though new to the professional playing field, she hasn’t shied away from flaunting her style ahead of tip-off—and we wouldn’t want her to. This particular pre-game look featured a pair of acid wash green denim capris, which she paired with a matching zip-up halter top. Silver high heels, a small silver clutch and silver sunglasses rounded out the eye-catching style.
In outfits ranging from sporty chic to casual, but sleek, the rest of the team did their part to make their entrance to Climate Pledge Arena as stylish as possible, too.