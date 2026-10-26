Shop Must-Have Winter Staples From Ashley Graham’s Latest JC Penney Collection

After stepping off the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, Ashley Graham is once again getting right to work. The supermodel and entrepreneur’s latest JC Penney collection just dropped, and it features an array of must-have outfit essentials perfect for the winter season.

In addition to announcing her latest collaboration with the major retailer, Graham took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 25, to share her “why” behind the collection, which is designed specifically for curves. “I’ve spent over two decades in front of a camera, mostly in clothes that weren’t made for my body,” the 38-year-old mom of three wrote across her first slide.

She then continued, “Walked runways in pieces I couldn’t buy in my size, felt the disappointment having to buy what fit, over what I actually loved. So when I started my own collection, I stayed in the room for all of it. I learned how a piece should fall, where a seam should sit ... and that a size 16 is not a size 6 scaled up. I’m designing for every girl who ever walked out of a fitting room empty-handed. We’re done choosing between our size and our style.”

Plenty of Graham’s followers, including friends and fellow celebrities, chimed into the comments section to applaud her work in the size-inclusive fashion space.

“ur amazing 💞,” singer Demi Lovato gushed.

“the best to do it,” model Sixtine Rouyre added.

“Everything I’ve bought has clearly been made with our bodies in mind and so intentionally. It’s such a good feeling 🥺,” content creator Carmen Rene noted of Graham’s line.

“every piece is incredible, I get compliments every time!” author Tori Dunlap agreed.

Below, shop just a few of SI Lifestyle’s favorite items from Graham’s brand new JC Penney collection designed for curves.

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JC Penney

Snag this model-off-duty-inspired leather bomber jacket while it’s on sale! This gorgeous deep chocolate brown coat is one you’ll reach for all fall and winter long.

JC Penney

A cardigan is a cold-weather staple, and we love the sheer, ribbed fabric of this one, as it makes for a fabulous layering piece. Plus, the brown and white stripe is a gorgeous neutral that will go with just about anything in your closet.

Knit crepe dress | JC Penney

This brown and blue plaid bodycon dress is a great statement piece. With a gathered waist, the form-fitting dress is super flattering and it features a subtle slit up one leg.

Sweater dress | JC Penney

Not only is this dress the perfect neutral, it’s also a great canvas for dressing up or down all season long.

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