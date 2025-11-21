Simone Biles Is Ready to ‘Throw a Fit’ in Multiple Sideline Styles While Supporting Jonathan Owens
Before the Chicago Bears host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Week 12 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 23, one of the franchise’s most fashionable fans, Simone Biles, showcased some of her coolest custom looks this season.
The 11-time Olympic medalist—who notched seven gold medals in three global games with USA Gymnastics—is winning in and outside of the gym. Fittingly, so is her husband, Jonathan Owens, as the Bears sit atop the NFC North with a 7-3 record, at the time of publication.
On Thursday, Nov. 20, Biles posted a 12-slide carousel to Instagram, showcasing just a few of the standout looks that she has brought to stadiums nationwide in support of Owens this season. Biles tied the knot with the safety in April of 2023, and the duo joined the Bears just under a year later in March of 2024.
“hold on lemme throw a fit,” the gymnast wrote for the post’s caption, as she graced its cover slide in a chic ensemble with Owen’s number showcased front and center. Biles repped a custom long-sleeve by Kelly Daley, which she tossed over a black mockneck top. Then, the two-time SI Swimsuit model completed the look with a bodycon mini skirt, sheer tights, knee-high leather boots, and a chain handbag—all of which sported the neutral shade.
The monochromatic moment was just the first of Biles’s custom game-day displays. In a separate look, she donned all-white with orange accents. The details of her outfit caught our eye, as she donned orange sunnies with her last name etched onto the side and a bomber jacket with a silhouette of her man on its back. In another ensemble, she sported a two-toned look featuring a comfy oversized tee and camo pants. In her hand, she held onto an emerald Prada bag.
Biles’s sideline styles earn high praise
Plus, Biles’s custom looks are scoring the two-time SI Swimsuit model lots of love from her own massive fan base. Whether she’s sophisticatedly elevating a jersey or taking an edgier approach with an oversized tee and cargo pants, there’s one thing we know for sure—she’ll be cheering on her man in fashion every time.
“the cutest nfl wife😍🔥,” one commenter declared.
“so obsessed with these,” another user agreed.
“Simone is throwing her own tunnel fits and I LOVE IT,” one fan beamed.
Another gushed, “I was already a bears fan but your game day fits make it so much more fun 😍🧡 Slay girl 🔥.”