Simone Biles Shares Love for Miami in Matching Set

The Olympic gold medalist is clearly enjoying her time in Florida.

Simone Biles at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Simone Biles may be thinking about relocating to Miami, according to the gymnast’s most recent Instagram post.

The seven-time Olympic medalist and SI Swimsuit model shared a snapshot on social media yesterday of herself in Florida, clad in a matching two-piece brown set that featured waffle texturing, a long-sleeve top and skirted front-tie bottom. She paired her cool and casual look with a Dior bucket hat and held her sparkling engagement ring up high while opting for no shoes.

While it’s not clear whether Biles is in Florida for business or leisure, she captioned her post, “miami is for me, so who’s buying the house?”

Fellow gymnast Olivia Greaves commented, “Hott,” while other fans and followers expressed concern for Biles’s safety amid hurricane season in Florida.

Biles also recently shared a post on her Instagram account, where she is snuggling her newborn niece and congratulating her brother and sister-in-law on their new arrival, writing: “my precious little niece made her debut friday. I’m so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you! 🎀👶🏽.”

The 25-year-old athlete has been engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens since February. She shared a photo of the duo on Thanksgiving, captioning her post, “grateful. thankful. blessed. 🤭😍🥰.”

Just days before, Biles offered a glimpse at a series of photos of the happy couple wearing matching white T-shirts, light wash denim jeans and white sneakers.

Biles told People magazine in April that her wedding is “definitely going to be next year,” and she shared that the couple’s venue and date had been checked off of her to-do list in a May Instagram post.

