Skylar Diggins-Smith Makes Pre-Game Fashion More Unique Than Ever in Cut-Out Maxi Skirt
Rarely do we find ourselves enamored with every single outfit worn by one of our style inspirations. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Skylar Diggins-Smith.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: WNBA players have taken pre-game fashion to a new level this season. But many of the players have always been stylish—and always been willing to show it off. Diggins-Smith is one of them.
There has never been a time when we have questioned her sense of style, but recently we have been more enamored with it than ever. It’s not difficult to understand why. This season, in particular, she has made the Seattle Storm’s tunnel her runway.
Take her latest outfit, for example. Diggins-Smith arrived to Climate Pledge Arena before a June 27 matchup with the Indiana Fever in an outfit fit for a red carpet. She paired an oversized tan blazer (a Diggins-Smith staple) with a unique tan maxi skirt featuring cut-outs in the front and back. Underneath the set, she wore a black fishnet turtleneck. The athlete paired the whole look with nude slingbacks, a camel-colored handbag and a pair of her signature trendy sunglasses.
Time and time again, the 33-year-old has proven that she’s more than just an incredible asset on the basketball court. Diggins-Smith has a passion for fashion, and one that she hopes to cultivate more and more in future. She said as much in a conversation with SI Lifestyle last fall, and she’s proving as much every time she steps into the arena in elegant fashion.