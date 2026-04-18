In Honor of Sophie Cunningham Re-Signing With the Fever, Here’s a Look at Her Most Fire Tunnel Moments

On Sunday, April 12, it was announced that WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham had re-signed with the Indiana Fever. The 29-year-old professional athlete was an unrestricted free agent for less than a week before returning to the squad she spent the 2025 season with.

The exciting news that the Missouri native was rejoining the Fever came just days after she announced that she will join USA Sports as an athlete contributor on the USA Network throughout the 2026 WNBA season.

While she was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2019 WNBA Draft, Cunningham was traded to the Fever in February 2025. Unfortunately, she sustained a right MCL tear during a game against the Connecticut Sun last August and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. Despite her season-ending injury, Cunningham averaged a 43.2% 3-point field goal percentage during the 2025 regular season.

In addition to being a winner out on the court, the Show Me Something podcast cohost always nails it in the fashion department. In honor of Cunningham’s career achievements recently (and the forthcoming WNBA season), we’re throwing it back to a few of her best tunnel fashion moments from last year.

Vest in the business

Sophie Cunningham | Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

For the Fever’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 5, 2025, Cunningham opted for a gray checkered vest paired with black trousers and pointed-toe pumps.

Trendy in gingham

Sophie Cunningham | Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Cunningham rocked a popular gingham print in the form of a spaghetti strap tank top adorned with lace for the Fever’s game against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 1, 2025. A pair of high-waisted white shorts and black heels completed her ensemble.

Cropped leather

Sophie Cunningham | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Proving that all leather from head to toe is always an excellent choice, Cunningham’s pre-game outfit for the Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game on July 11, 2025, certainly turned heads. She wore a black vest top, pair of brown shorts and black boots and accessorized with some oversized sunglasses.

White mini moment

Sophie Cunningham | Pepper Robinson/Getty Images

Another monochromatic moment was Cunningham’s choice for her team’s matchup against the Sparks on July 5, 2025. She paired a figure-hugging white mini dress with white pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Anything but basic black

Sophie Cunningham | David Dow/Getty Images

A black pinstripe button-up, pants and heels made for a chic pre-game ensemble ahead of the Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game on July 1, 2025. Cunningham’s all-black fit was accented with gold jewelry and oval sunnies rimmed in the same metal hue.

Accented white lace

Sophie Cunningham | Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Who says you can’t incorporate lace into workwear? Cunningham’s ’fit for the Fever’s game against the Sparks on June 26, 2025, featured a white lace button-up top and shorts with blue pinstriped cuffs. She paired the look with silver sandals.

Ladylike businesswear

Sophie Cunningham | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Cunningham meant business in this vest and shorts set, which she donned for her team’s matchup against the New York Liberty on June 14, 2025. She casually draped a coordinated blazer over her shoulders for the ultimate “it girl” accessory and wore pointed-toe pumps on her feet.

Mixed materials, all in black

Sophie Cunningham | Gary Dineen/Getty Images

In another display of monochromatic fashion, Cunningham’s outfit for the Fever vs. Chicago Sky game on June 7, 2025, incorporated several different materials. Her sheer, mesh shirt was styled with leather pants, a black blazer and strappy heels. Thick framed glasses were perched on her nose as a statement accessory.

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