Fans React to Sophie Cunningham Re-Signing With Indiana Fever for 2026 WNBA Season

Following a brief period of being an unrestricted free agent, Sophie Cunningham has officially re-signed a one-year contract to return to the Indiana Fever.

The news was announced on Sunday, April 12, just days after the 29-year-old Missouri native announced she will join USA Sports as an athlete contributor on the USA Network throughout the 2026 WNBA season.

“We are thrilled to have Sophie back with the Fever and are grateful for her commitment to return and build on what we started a year ago. Not only is Sophie one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but she is an exceptional teammate, both on and off the court,” Amber Cox, Fever COO and general manager, said in a press release. “She plays with infectious energy that impacts not only our team, but our fanbase as well.”

The guard, who sustained a right MCL tear last summer, was sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season following her injury, which occurred during a game against the Connecticut Sun in August. Despite her season-ending injury, Cunningham averaged a 43.2% 3-point field goal percentage during the 2025 regular season.

Fans are gearing up to cheer on Cunningham as she suits up for the Fever again this year, many of whom couldn’t contain their excitement over yesterday’s news.

“BEST NEWS EVER OH MY GOD LFG,” one eager follower commented on the team’s Instagram post.

“😀love this ball of energy…her talent … her truth. I’m really glad she will be there to run it back with the FEVER! You go Sophie 😘❤️,” another fan cheered.

“BRAVO Sophie...LOVE IT!” someone else added.

“Lookout y’all - @indianafever bout to run this game now! Welcome back @sophie_cham 🔥🏀,” another comment read.

“Here we go again! 🔥,” the official Adidas Basketball account noted.

While she was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2019 WNBA Draft, Cunningham was traded to the Fever in February 2025. As she looks ahead to the 2026 season, the University of Missouri graduate is excited to suit up for the Fever once again.

“We had a really special group last year and it was an incredible first season for me in Indy; I loved everything about my teammates and the Fever organization,” Cunningham said in a press release of her debut season with the Fever. “We fought through a ton of adversity, and it was important to me that we have a chance to see through what we started.”

The Fever will begin the 2026 season with preseason play later this month. They will face the New York Liberty on Saturday, April 25, followed by a game against the Dallas Wings on Thursday, April 30. The team’s first regular season game—also against the Wings—is set for Saturday, May 9.

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