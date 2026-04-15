Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Arrives Just in Time for Summer

Sydney Sweeney is back as the face of a brand-new American Eagle campaign, and this time around, she’s modeling a summer staple: Shorts.

Earlier this morning, the clothing brand and the Euphoria star shared the ad in a joint Instagram post, in which Sweeney showed off several pairs of denim shorts. The campaign, aptly coined “Syd for Short,” also features jeans, shirts and other casual summer essentials.

“What brand am I wearing?” Sweeney asked as the reel began. Clips of her in American Eagle clothing then flashed across the screen. She followed the question up with an affirmative, “Yeah, that one.”

The 28-year-old actress was making a cheeky reference to her original American Eagle denim campaign, which stirred up plenty of controversy when it came out last July. However, Sweeney is back for another round with American Eagle and is once again using the campaign to support an organization near and dear to her heart.

“Hey, it’s Syd. I’m so excited to be partnering with American Eagle to support the Crisis Text Line,” she stated in a clip posted to her Instagram story on Wednesday, April 15. “Together with the AE team, I designed two new styles for you guys. One hundred percent of the proceeds from our pieces will go to the nonprofit Crisis Text Line, supporting those affected by domestic violence. I wanted to build on the butterfly patch jeans from the last campaign. I love butterflies and what they represent, and this time, we did denim on denim details since they feel so timeless.”

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Shop the shorts below, and check out Sweeney’s other American Eagle favorites—including jeans, button-up shirts, tees and more—here.

Courtesy of American Eagle

These five-pocket, high-rise shorts are crafted with soft, stretch denim, so they’re super comfy. Featuring a laid-back, baggy fit and back pockets with butterfly patches, you’ll reach for this pair of denim all summer long. Plus, as previously mentioned, 100% of proceeds from your purchase will go to a great cause.

In an interview with People about the new American Eagle campaign, the Washington native opened up about her love for the brand and how it aligns with her laid-back personality.

"What's really fun about my partnership with American Eagle is that I am getting to show a very authentic side of who I am,” Sweeney told the outlet. “Everyone back home and my friends and my family, they know me as Syd, and so getting to show that side of my personality with American Eagle is really special for me."

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