Sydney Sweeney Brings Angel Energy to 'Euphoria' Red Carpet Premiere in LA

Fans of HBO’s Euphoria can breathe a sigh of relief, as Season 3 of the series premieres on Sunday, April 12 after more than a four-year hiatus. Stars of the show and fellow A-listers descended upon the TCL Chinese Theatre last night for the show’s Los Angeles premiere, with Sydney Sweeney standing out in an incredible designer look from the archives.

The 28-year-old actress, who portrays Cassie Howard in the series, wore a white Pierre Cardin mini dress that cinched at her waist. Sweeney’s vintage garment featured an oversized bow detail at her navel, while the caped shoulders of the dress connected to the front of the gown, creating an incredibly unique and eye-catching silhouette. Her look was completed with a pair of sparkly peep-toe pumps and accessories by Effy Jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Styed by Molly Dickson for the evening, Sweeney also collaborated with her go-to glam squad, including hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez. The Housemaid star’s blonde locks were styled in sleek and soft waves, while her makeup focused on flirty lashes, a fresh base and a nude lip.

And while neither Sweeney nor Dickson have posted the star’s look to their respective Instagram feeds yet, plenty of outlets have done so, with fans flocking to the comments section with praise.

“She looks so beautiful ❤️,” one fan gushed on Harper’s Bazaar’s post, featuring Sweeney walking the red carpet.

“My angel 🔥🪽,” another comment read.

More Euphoria red carpet looks

While Sweeney’s ensemble for the evening drew our attention for embodying some truly angelic energy, she was certainly not the only star of the show who took our breath away. Below, find some more magical moments from last night’s red carpet event.

Zendaya

Zendaya | CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images

Stylist Law Roach truly outdid himself with Zendaya’s latest red carpet look, which consisted of a black halter Ashi Studio gown and Chopard jewels. Her pixie was styled impeccably, while the 29-year-old star’s smokey eye makeup matched the energy of her dress.

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Clad in a vintage Bob Mackie gown, Demie’s eye-catching black and silver geometric strapless dress was incredibly bold. Paired with a “no makeup” makeup look, the 35-year-old actress wore her dark locks in curls down her back.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Styled by Dara Allen for the evening, Schafer stepped out in a sparkly, figure-skimming Roberto Cavalli dress. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old’s long blonde locks were styled in subtle waves, and her makeup embraced a soft color palette.

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