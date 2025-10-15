SI LifeStyle

Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Go-To Glam for When She’s ‘Out Past Bedtime’

The actress and fashion icon is a longtime Armani Beauty ambassador.

Sydney Sweeney is taking us inside her makeup bag—and showing off her personality while at it. The Euphoria star and longtime Armani Beauty ambassador just shared her go-to rosy glam essentials in a playful Instagram video, and the internet can’t get enough.

Filmed in a glamorous bathroom with a soft, ethereal glow, Sweeney breezed through her nighttime beauty routine to Addison Rae’s “Fame Is a Gun,” the perfect girly getting-ready soundtrack. She wore a sleek, sweetheart-cut black tube top and let her glowing skin, radiant collarbones and long, loose blonde waves do the talking.

With silly faces, fast-motion product demos and major skin, she channeled a Gen Z twist on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series—with just as much charm, but way less formality.

The Washington native started with the Luminous Silk Hydrating Face and Under-Eye Concealer ($42), which offers medium, buildable coverage and is infused with caffeine, vitamin E and glycerin for a bright, hydrated base. Next came the Cheek Tint Longwear Lightweight Liquid Blush ($40) in 53S Cosmic Pink, a vivid cool-toned hue that melts into the skin and delivers a lasting, lit-from-within flush.

To set and sculpt, she turned to the Luminous Silk Blurring Natural Glow Powder Blush ($40), known for its silky texture and soft-focus finish. She paired it with the Luminous Silk Creamy Bronzing Powder ($59), which she dabbed along her cheekbone hollows, temples, nose and décolletage for warmth and definition.

Sweeney, who is currently on a press tour for her upcoming film Christy, which won her the 2025 Achievement in Acting award, opted for a quick but impactful eye look. The Anyone But You actress added a pop of shimmer to the inner corners using the Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow ($39) in a soft gold tone, then coated her lashes with the Vertigo Lift Longwear Lengthening Mascara ($32) for 24-hour smudge-proof lift and drama.

The look was finished with a swipe of Prisma Glass Hydrating Lip Gloss ($40), a squalane-rich, high-shine gloss that keeps her pout supple, plump and pillow-soft for hours.

“out past bedtime @armanibeauty #luminoussilk,” Sweeney captioned the clip, cheekily hinting at her usual early-sleeper lifestyle. But even when she breaks the rules, she still delivers.

Whether she’s playing with bronzer in a bathroom or walking a red carpet, the movie star continues to prove that she’s just as much a beauty muse as she is a big-screen star.

