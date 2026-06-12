Taylor Swift’s Songwriters Hall of Fame Red Carpet Look Is the Perfect Post-Spring Vibe

On Thursday, June 11, Taylor Swift officially became the youngest woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

At the start of this year, it was announced that the 36-year-old pop sensation would be joining the 2026 class, which also included Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette and more titans of the music industry. And while this induction has been—to quote Swift herself—“a long time coming,” the actual induction ceremony didn’t take place until this week.

And, while celebrating the special occasion, Swift walked the red carpet in a delightfully darker take on classic spring florals that we simply can’t stop thinking about.

Taylor Swift | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Swift makes history at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

The singer-songwriter’s latest honor came on the heels of a booked and busy week for the Eras Tour star. On Tuesday, June 9, Swift stopped by the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles. There, she surprised the actors and audience with a live performance of her new song from the film, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” as well as a duet with the legendary Randy Newman. Then on Wednesday, June 10, she jetted over to New York City to cheer on the Knicks in their history-making Game 4 comeback.

She topped the week off with the aforementioned Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, rocking the red carpet in a breathtaking black gown with sweet embroidered florals. Per Marie Claire, the record-breaking recording artist’s look was custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer. A fresh take on the traditional “florals for spring” motif, Swift’s designer look was a lovely transitional option between spring and summer, with darker shades and dreamy florals contrasting the artist’s typical red carpet style.

For accessories, she kept it simple with several sparkling pieces of jewelry and a coordinating pair of strappy, open-toed black heels. Her long blonde hair was swept into a sleek updo with her signature bangs parted to the side. Her glam was equally elegant, with matte skin, soft eyes and a classic red lip taking center stage.

Taylor Swift and Steven Spielberg | L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Honoring Swift’s songwriting talent

At the ceremony, Swift was introduced by iconic director Steven Spielberg, declaring that she’s “a woman who has no peer when it comes to shattering records as a writer, singer, and storyteller.” Rising artist Sombr also stopped by to support Swift, singing a rendition of her song “Cardigan.”

Following the introductions, Swift took the stage herself. As reported by People, she gave a moving speech, thanking her family for their sacrifices over the years that allowed her to chase her dreams. “They uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City, and even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me,” the recording artist quipped.

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