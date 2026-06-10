Taylor Swift Surprises Fans at ‘Toy Story 5’ Premiere With Live Performance of New Song

June has certainly been an exciting month for Swifties!

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift announced she was set to be featured on the soundtrack for Disney’s upcoming summer release, Toy Story 5. Fans had predicted the singer-songwriter might be featured on the highly anticipated animated sequel’s soundtrack, which she then confirmed last week by dropping her original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” along with a sweet accompanying music video.

The tune embraces the record-breaking Grammy Award winner’s original country sound, with glimpses of her more modern synth pop tones. Discussing the release in an Instagram caption, Swift wrote in part, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a [Toy Story] kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

This week, she proved just how much of a “Toy Story kid” she remains at heart, surprising the cast and fans in attendance after she stopped by the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, June 9. Sporting a gorgeous, summer-ready mini dress by Erdem, Swift walked the red carpet, where she posed for photos with the cast—even bringing along a VHS tape of the original film for all of them to sign.

In true Swift fashion, that wasn’t the only surprise she had up her proverbial sleeves! The Eras Tour singer also took to the stage following the film to treat the audience to a live rendition of the film’s song for the first time. She traded in her sweet mini dress for a sparkling butter yellow gown for the stripped-down performance, turning the upbeat tune into a beautiful ballad.

And what’s better than one beloved artist performing their classic Toy Story tune? Two, of course! That same evening, Swift was joined onstage by the one and only Randy Newman. The country artist took over piano duties as the two sang a duet of “You Got a Friend in Me.”

“Some songs are timeless. This one is one of them,” one fan wrote in the comments under Pixar’s Instagram video of the unforgettable moment. Another commenter added, “The crossover we all needed 👏.”

Be sure to catch Toy Story 5 when it releases in theaters on Friday, June 19—oh! And if Swift’s song for the film is any indication of its tone, you’ll probably also want to bring along some tissues.

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