Victoria Justice, Tate McRae and More Best Dressed Celebs From the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards

A-listers gathered at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, to honor the best and brightest female artists and executives shaping the music industry today. The 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards featured some truly incredible performances by Zara Larsson, Tate McRae and Thalia, while the pre-show red carpet was full of jaw-dropping ensembles.

Below, take a look at just a few of our favorite looks from last night’s event, featuring a powerhouse cast of women.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The former Zoey 101 star was styled by Justine Logue for the occasion, and opted for a gorgeous silver Maria Lucia Hohan gown with a drop waist, pleated detailing and corseted bodice. For her glam, which consisted of a sleek blowout and a rosy pink cheek and lip, Justice worked with makeup artist Ashley J. Simmons and hairstylist Adrian Cobian.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

McRae, who performed an acoustic version of her hit, “Nobody’s Girl” and received “The Hitmaker Award,” walked the red carpet in a deep berry colored strapless leather midi dress. Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the “Greedy” singer paired her look with black pointed-toe pumps and forewent jewelry. Makeup artist Lilly Keys focused on flirty lashes and a pink lip for McRae’s glam, while hair guru Chad Wood styled McRae’s blonde locks in loose, natural waves.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Palmer, who officially gets our vote for best red carpet look of the night, opened the show by performing her new single, “Text Message Unsent.” On the red carpet, the musician-actress wore a custom Monse jewel-adorned mini dress that featured sheer paneling on the bust and fringe detail on one side. Palmer’s makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, gave the star a pop of color with pink eyeshadow, while hairstylist Ashanti Lation styled Palmer’s red pixie impeccably.

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kalil, a content creator and model, wore a white Marc Bouwer gown that was perfectly tailored to her frame. The designer dress, which was adorned with three-dimensional fabric throughout, featured a subtle train and an off-the-shoulder detail. The former beauty pageant winner wore her hair in a chic up-do with a few face-framing curls left out.

Tyla

Tyla | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyla, who presented Swedish musician Zara Larrson with the “Breakthrough Award” during the ceremony, turned heads on the red carpet in a custom Javier Collazo gown decorated with feathers. The barely-there garment featured an open back and sides, while the full look, styled by Katie Qian, featured rhinestone body jewelry along the “Water” singer’s ribcage.

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