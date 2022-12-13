Watch: Molly Sims Shares a Tutorial for Her Shimmery Holiday Party Eye Makeup

Try the star’s simple combo of chocolate brown eyes and dewy skin.

Molly Sims. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

’Tis the season for holiday parties, and Molly Sims is helping out by sharing a simple five-step tutorial for her festive and shimmery eye makeup look on Instagram.

The actress and former SI Swimsuit model shared that she went to a holiday party over the weekend and got tons of compliments on her eye makeup.

“It’s like a chocolate brown, glowy holiday look,” Sims said.

She captioned her post, “It’s all in the eyes 🤎 So many of you were asking for my chocolate, holiday party makeup look so had to redo it before heading off to NYC today ✈️🏙.”

1. Apply Foundation

First, Sims applies Westman Atelier Vital Skin Full Coverage Foundation and Concealer Stick ($68) in shade No. 4.

“[I’m] only covering where I need to. I go over the base of my eye just to get [it] all even,” she said.

2. Swipe on Highlighter

Next, Sims uses Merit Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm ($30) in Bounce, a rose gold shade that she applies to her cheekbones and on her cupid’s bow.

3. Set Your Face and Brows and Add a Bit of Glow

She then dusts on Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($40) to give her look a matte finish and set her T-zone. To give herself a bit of a glow, Sims follows up with Chanel Les Beiges bronzing powder ($88).

“It is the best color, [and] there’s no shimmer,” Sims said while dusting the powder onto the apples of her cheeks and across her nose.

Next, she uses Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel ($22) to keep her brows in place.

4. Make Your Eyes Pop

The eyes are clearly the focal point of this look. Sims applies Terry Ombre Blackstar Eyeshadow ($38) in shade No. 13 to the creases of her eyelids and blends to achieve a “natural chocolate brown crease.”

Sims then grabs Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek and Lip Cream Pigment ($18) in Milky Way, a sandy beige color, that she applies to her entire eyelids.

“It really does give like a magical, wet chocolate brown eye. It doesn’t crease [and] it’s so easy to use,” she said of the creamy eye pigment.

She then applies Westman Atelier Eye Love You Volumizing Clean Mascara ($58) to her lashes.

5. Swipe on Gloss

Sims finishes off her look with Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss ($28) in the shade Tanline.

“And there you have it! My chocolate brown holiday look,” Sims exclaimed.

Fans and followers chimed into the comments section asking Sims specific questions about products, while others complimented her chic look.

“Will you please come to my house and teach me how to put on make up? Im not kidding,” said one fan, while another commented, “Beautiful look! 🤎 I really miss your YouTube makeup videos 😭.”

