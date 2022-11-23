Watch Olivia Ponton Get Ready in ‘Favorite Outfit She’s Ever Put on’

The TikTok influencer posted a video featuring boots she has been waiting to style.

Olivia Ponton attends as Bulgari celebrates 50 years in America. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

If anyone can put together an outfit that slays in just 28 minutes, it’s Olivia Ponton.

The TikTok star posted a “get ready with me” video to her 7.9 million followers on the platform.

“These boots. this outfit,” she captioned the video. “I’m doing unwell. my favorite outfit I’ve ever put on my body. will be wearing it again @Alo.”

“Good Morning,” she starts off. “It’s Sunday. I’m slightly doing unwell, but after chugging a smoothie and entire matcha I’m doing slightly eh. I have work today so we’re gonna get ready together because I have to leave in approximately 28 minutes.”

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

After taking a shower, the 20-year-old slips into the Alo Airlift Disco Daze Onesie ($103) and poses for the camera, explaining that as a tall girl its hard to find one-pieces that fit both her torso and legs.

Then, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Poton pulls out My Theresa Moon Boots ($225) that she has been waiting to style since she got them two weeks prior.

“I just feel as though I’m gonna look like an astronaut, but in the best way possible,” she says while putting them on. “This is not real. I’m freaking out internally.”

She accessorizes with Versace sunglasses and a new Michael Kors purse that holds her wallet, anxiety medicine, a travel size YSL perfume, the Anastasia lip liner in the shade chai ($9) and a keychain that reads “Queer as F--k.”

Her freshly washed hair is thrown up into a messy bun, and she explains that since she is on her way to a photoshoot, her glam has to be natural.

In perfect chatty Ponton fashion, she mentions that she is reading The Zodiac Academy and “trying out this new mushroom water that is supposed to give me energy.”

She tosses on some Victoria’s Secret Candy Noir ($55) perfume before heading out the door.

“Bye guys,” she finishes. “Love you!”

